Cabinet notes award of 57 multi-million-dollar contracts

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, April 16 and 23, noted the award of 57 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Education

For the construction of the Saint Rose’s High School

  

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited

  

$352,709,745.00
Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs

For the extension of the head office building

 Ivor Allen Contracting Services $27,286,072.00
Ministry of Public Security

For the construction of a new fire station at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five)

 Doodnauth Construction and Supplies $26,346,304.00
Ministry of Education

For the rehabilitation of a Science Laboratory at Dora Secondary School

 M.S. Trading $17,445,420.00
Ministry of Communities

For the construction of revetment and tarmac at Annandale, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

  

$30,44,430.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the supply of road building materials

 

Lot # 1 – For the supply of 5000 tons crushed gravel aggregate

 

Lot # 2 – For the supply of 5000 tons ½” aggregate

 

Lot # 3 – For the supply of 5000 tons ¼” aggregate

 

Lot # 4 – For the supply of of 700 drums of bitumen CRS-2

  

 

 

 

B. K. International Incorporated

 

 

B. K. International Incorporated

 

 

B. K. International Incorporated

 

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

  

 

 

 

$45,731,250.00

 

 

$4,574,700.00

 

 

$4,575,000.00

 

 

$35,850,000.00

 

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the supply of road building materials

 

Lot # 5 – For the supply of 300 drums of RC 250

 

 

Lot # 6 – For the supply of 200 drums of bitumen 60/70

  

 

 

 

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

 

C. B. Nateram

  

 

 

 

 

$9,348,000.00

 

 

 

$9,348,000.00
Ministry of Agriculture

For the upgrade of access road and driveway and the construction of a parking lot, National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute Compound, Mon Repos, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

  

$23,788,325.00
Ministry of Communities

For the upgrading and extension of Yank Dam, West D’Edward, West Bank Berbice

 

For the upgrading and extension of King Street, Number 22 Village, West Coast Berbice

 Ivor Allen Contracting Services

 

 

 

 

Ivor Allen Contracting Services

 

 $19,420,011.00

 

 

 

 

$15,720,705.00
     
Ministry of Communities

For infrastructure works at Peter’s Hall, Phase II, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

Lot # 1

 

Lot # 2

 

Lot # 3

 

Lot # 4

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

 

Erron Lall Civil Engineering Works

Guy-American Construction

 

Colin Talbot Contracting Services

  

 

 

 

 

$77,729,355.00

 

$128,888,606.00

 

$79,515,177.00

 

$71,132,683.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Communities

For infrastructure works at Providence, Phase IV, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

Lot # 1

 

Lot # 2

 

 

Lot # 3

  

 

 

 

 

 

K. B. and B. Contractors

 

H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors

 

Romell Jagroop General Construction Service

  

 

 

 

 

 

$ 48,500,980.00

 

$ 64,741,622.00

 

 

$ 75,294,758.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation/ construction of miscellaneous roads

Lot # 1 – Rehabilitation or Lima Sands Access Roads, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

Lot # 2 – Rehabilitation of Belle West Main Access Road, West Bank Demerara, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

 

Lot # 3 – Rehabilitation of Old Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

 

Lot # 4 – Rehabilitation of Main Access Road, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

Lot # 5 – Rehabilitation of Clay Brick Road, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

 

 

 

K. P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated

 

 

R. and B. Investment Incorporated

 

 

 

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

 

 

Colin Talbot Contracting Services

 

 

 

 

Handel Garnett Construction Firm

  

 

 

 

 

$ 51,046,850.00

 

 

 

$ 15,961,800.00

 

 

 

 

 

$ 25,547,600.00

 

 

$ 32,278,498.00

 

 

 

 

 

$ 12,793,500.00

 

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation, construction of urban roads

 

Lot # 1 – Rehabilitation/ construction, compound rounds, Mabaruma (Phase II), Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

Lot # 2 – Rehabilitation of Duncan Street, Georgetown, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

 

Lot # 3 – Construction of Hugh Ghanie Park, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

Lot # 4 – Rehabilitation of Lot 50 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

Lot # 5 – Rehabilitation of New Market Street, Rosehall Town, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

Lot # 6 – Rehabilitation/construction of Bartica/Potaro roads, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)

 

Lot # 7 – Rehabilitation/construction of township road network (Phase XX) Lethem, upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)

 

  

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction

 

 

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

 

 

 

Colin Talbot Contracting Services

 

 

 

 

H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors

 

 

 

R. and B. Investment Incorporated

 

 

 

R. and B. Investment Incorporated

 

 

 

H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors

 

  

 

 

 

 

$ 90,531,840.00

 

 

 

 

$ 61,148,881.00

 

 

 

 

 

$ 18,639,180.00

 

 

 

 

$ 24,905,440.00

 

 

 

 

$ 16,990,700.00

 

 

 

 

$ 75,866,889.00

 

 

 

 

$ 76,679,222.00

 

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation of hinterland roads

 

Lot # 1Rehabilitation of Barabina swamp road, Mabaruma, Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

Lot # 2 – Rehabilitation of Wanaina to Yarakita Landing, Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

Lot # 3 – – Rehabilitation/construction of Karrau to Buckhall (Phase II, Blue Mountain to Buckhall) Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)

 

Lot # 4 – Rehabilitation of Bartica Potaro Road, St. Mary’s Quarry (Phase II), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)

 

Lot # 5 – Rehabilitation/construction of Issano Road (Phase II– White Hill to Issano Landing), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)

  

 

 

 

 

International Imports and Supplies

 

 

 

International Imports and Supplies

 

 

International Imports and Supplies

 

 

 

 

Mekdeci Machinery and Construction Incorporated

 

 

 

Mekdeci Machinery and Construction Incorporated

  

 

 

 

 

$ 59,952,979.00

 

 

 

 

$ 46,336,700.00

 

 

 

$ 88,905,390.00

 

 

 

 

 

$ 52,224,218.00

 

 

 

 

$ 126,080,572.00

 
Ministry of Agriculture

 For the construction of one pontoon complete with mud bin for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

  

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited

  

$61,708,314.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation of bridge number one at Bagotstown, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors

 

  

 

$35,586,800.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Agriculture

For the construction of sluice and revetment at Thierens, Leguan, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

  

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporated

  

$89,623,840.00
Ministry of Agriculture

For the construction of sluice at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

B. K. International Incorporated

  

$123,312,473.00

 
Ministry of Agriculture

For the construction of sluice at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

  

$25,319,900.00

 
Ministry of Agriculture

For the construction of main irrigation control structure in Barnwell north, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

Roopan Ramotar Investments

  

$23,690,100.00
Ministry of Agriculture

For the construction of drainage channel at New Sukhram Cattle Pasture, Number 52 Village, Corentyne, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

  

RMaraj General Contracting

  

$ 17,224,000.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation of culverts from Everton to Mara, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

  

 

H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors

  

 

$ 114,512,475.00
Ministry of Agriculture

For the upgrading of the Parika packaging facility into an agro-processing demonstration facility, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

  

YBhola Construction Services

  

$ 15,475,900.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Health

For the provision of electrical works to power supply networks and perimeter lighting at Port Kaituma Hospital Complex

  

Cummings Electrical Company Limited

  

$ 67,117,385.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the supply, installation and commissioning of 120 kwp grid-connected solar photovoltaic system, 180kw hybrid inverter and 250 kwh energy storage system at Parliament Building

  

 

Standby Power Engineering Company (SPECOM) Guyana

  

 

$74,500,000.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the supply, installation and commissioning of 44 grid-connected and hybrid solar photovoltaic systems in all ten administrative regions

  

 

Standby Power Engineering Company (SPECOM) Guyana

  

 

$209,200,000.00
Guyana Energy Agency

For the supply and installation of light emitting diode (LEDs) and occupancy sensors on 54 government buildings in ten (10) lots in ten administrative regions

 

Lots 1, 2, 4,5, 6, 8, 9

 

 

Lots 3 and 7

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBalgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier

 

Fix-It Depot

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

$33,674,160.00

 

 

$5,226,515.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the installation of LED highway lights

 

Lot # 1 – Essequibo Coast Public Road

 

Lot # 2 – Corentyne Public Road

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services

 

Cummings Electrical Company Limited

  

 

 

 

 

$13,744,742.00

 

 

$34,272,971.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the installation of LED highway lights

 

Lot # 3 – West Coast Demerara Public Road

 

  

 

 

 

 

Cummings Electrical Company Limited

  

 

 

 

$18,179,621.00

 
Ministry of Lega Affairs

For the provision of consultancy services to design and implement a State-owned legal aid programme in Guyana

  

John Mc Kendrick

 

  

US$145,000.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the rehabilitation/ construction of miscellaneous roads

Lot # 6 – Construction of Marfield Friendship, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

 

 

 

Colin Talbot Contracting Services

  

 

 

 

 

$30,520,450.00

 

 

