Cabinet notes award of 57 multi-million-dollar contracts

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $

Ministry of Agriculture For the construction of sluice and revetment at Thierens, Leguan, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three) Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporated $89,623,840.00

Ministry of Agriculture For the construction of sluice at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) B. K. International Incorporated $123,312,473.00

Ministry of Agriculture For the construction of sluice at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services $25,319,900.00

Ministry of Agriculture For the construction of main irrigation control structure in Barnwell north, East Bank Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) Roopan Ramotar Investments $23,690,100.00

Ministry of Agriculture For the construction of drainage channel at New Sukhram Cattle Pasture, Number 52 Village, Corentyne, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) R. Maraj General Contracting $ 17,224,000.00

Ministry of Public Infrastructure For the rehabilitation of culverts from Everton to Mara, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors $ 114,512,475.00