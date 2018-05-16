Cabinet must approve court matters before they are settled- AG Williams

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC, has rejected accusations by the Opposition leader that this Administration is receiving “kick-backs” from cases settled out-of-court or lost.

Commenting today on the allegations, the Attorney General said “there is no one who would take kick-backs, not in our government.”

AG Williams made it clear that before matters are settled they must be taken to Cabinet for approval, noting that the Coalition Administration has an accountable and transparent system.

He further noted that the matters are dealt with first by the minister, who has responsibility for the issue, before it is taken to the Cabinet.

The AG questioned, “How is it a kick back? To who? To all the members from the Minister of Communities and his team, the Attorney General Chambers and his team, the whole Cabinet?”

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference last week questioned if the Government is deliberately losing millions of dollars in matters before the court for financial benefit.

According to Williams the statement is not only false but libelous. “He is directly saying that I took kick-backs…if he said that, he has libeled me and if he is libeling me, he has no immunity.”

Williams when asked why the cases were settled out-of-court rather than fought to the end, described many of them were “incurable”. He further explained that if a case is not argued at a lower court, it cannot be taken to the Court of Appeal or the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).