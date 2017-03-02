Cabinet greenlights 20 contracts to improve drainage systems, security

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that Cabinet has approved the award of contracts by procurement entities today at the Post Cabinet Press Briefing. Twenty contracts were awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for several rehabilitation, procurement and provision of consultancy services.

The following contracts were awarded:

For the rehabilitation of Waramina Guest House, Boerasirie, conservancy, Region 3- the contract was awarded to the International Imports & Supplies for the sum of G$28,080,452 million. For the Rehabilitation of Guest House at Lama, East Demerara River Conservancy, Region 4 which was awarded to the International Imports & Supplies for the sum for G$21,812,500 million.

Contract was awarded to NT Computec under the sum of G$23,298,045 million for the procurement of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system for the Guyana Prison. The procurement of computers for the Guyana Police Force:

Lot #1

Contract awarded to Micro Design Technology with the sum of G$17,323,830 million

Lot #2

The sum of G$15,090,177 was awarded to NT Computeac.

The installation of LED highway lights on sections of the Essequibo Coast Public Road for the sum of G$15,979,051, the contract was awarded to Cummings Electrical. The provision of consultancy services for engineering designs and supervision of works; rehabilitation of drainage and irrigation works at Buxton, Ithaca and Triumph. The contract was awarded to SRK N’ Engineering with the sum of G$94,955,614. The operation and security of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) mobile and fixed pumps within Regions 2, 3 and 4. The sum of G$34,090,000 was contracted to General Engineering Supplies & Services Incorporation. The rehabilitation of 25 pontoons and fabrication of 40 bouys and 40 pairs of connection end post, Demerara Habour Bridge. The contract was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting services Limited from $177,918,000 million to G$186,107,805 million was approved with an increase of $8,189,805 million. The contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services for the sum of G$32,760,000 million for the operation, services and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) hydraulic excavators Region 2. For the operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) hydraulic excavators Region 3. The contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services for the sum of G$32,850,000 million. The operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) excavators East Coast Demerara Region 4. Contract was awarded to STP Investments for the sum of G$59,130,000 million. The operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) excavators Region 4. The contract was awarded to M.K Hoosein Contracting with the sum of G$32,850,000 million. The operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) excavators and pontoons to dredge outfall channels in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and10. The contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services under G$21,900,000 million. The operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Track Tyre Dozers in Regions 2,3,4,5 and 6 under the sum of G$39,312,000 million award to STP Investments. For consultancy services to implement a skills training programme for At-Risk Youth, Ministry of Public Security. The contract was awarded to Small Business Bureau (SBB) under the sum of US$321,725. The operation, security, and monitoring of East Demerara Water Conservancy dams and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) excavators from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 . The contract was awarded East Demerara Water Conservancy Board to the tune of G$83,220,000 million. The construction of a relief structure at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast Region 2. The contract was awarded to M. Sukhai Construction in the sum of G$27,095,404 million. The construction and installation of pipe works and structure at Number 66 drainage pump. The contract was awarded to B& J Civil Works in the sum of G$41,271,600 million. The procurement of service filters for National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) mini hydraulic excavators in Regions 2,3,4,5 and 6. Contract awarded to Guyana Tractor and Equipment (GUYTRAC) in the sum of G$16,705,380 million. The procurement of dietary dry and fresh ration for the Guyana Defence Force

For selected items:

Contract awarded to N S Trucking in the sum of G$2,377,200 million,

Contract award to Memorex in the sum of $4,142,500 million,

Contract awarded to Ishmail Janmahamad for the sum of G$16,565,250 million,

Contract awarded to H. Dhanraj Woodworking for the sum of G$2,295,000 million. (GINA)