Cabinet grants no objection for new $235M EPA building, others

0
7

Cabinet at its meeting on Friday, December 30, 2016 granted its ‘no objection’ to multi-million dollar contracts within various Ministries and Government agencies in the areas of infrastructural development, security and public health.

See tables below:

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount ($)
The construction of a new multi-floor office building for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

 

 BK International Incorporated G$ 235,414,217.00

 
Construction of a community centre ground and pavilion at Barakara, Canjie River, Region Six

 

 Builder’s Hardware and
General Supplies 

 

 G$ 37,928,737.00
Construction of roads in New Amsterdam, Region Six

 

 B J Civil Works G$ 45,230,609.00
Upgrade the electrical system, supply and install generator and CCTV cameras at the Camp Street Prison

 

 Gharbaran Construction Limited

 

 

 G$ 110,943,800.00
Construction of a perimeter fence at the derelict vehicles site at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway

 

 Khemraj Nauth Contracting Incorporated Services G$52,073,370.00
Procurement of equipment for the special projects unit for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in two lots:

Lot 1- One Howo 4×4 all-wheel drive truck with 22 metre mounted boom

 

Lot 2 – One mettle Toledo weigh-in motion system

 

  

 

 

 

 

Blacktop Construction Limited

 

 

Nev Pro Realization Limited

 

  

 

 

 

US$ 98,410.00

 

 

 

US$ 345,000.00

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount ($)
Supply of plastic waste collection bins for the Ministry of Communities in four lots:

 

Lot 1 –   1200 – 50 litre bins

 

 

Lot 2 – 600 – 120 litre bins

 

Lot 3 – 300 – 240 litre bins

 

Lot 4 – 180 – 660 litre bins

 

  

 

David Persaud Investments Limited Meditron Incorporated

The Hardware Depot

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies

  

 

 

 

G$ 3,278,160.00

 

 

G$ 3,000,000.00

 

 

G$ 3,000,000.00

 

G$ 6,300,000.00
Procurement of tractors for the Ministry of Communities General Equipment (Guyana) Limited

 

 G$ 1,500,000.00
Rehabilitation of Vigilance South Main Access Road and Graham Street, Plaisance, Region Four

 

 Handel Garnett Construction Firm G$ 2,003,915.00
Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data collection) for the Ministry of Public Security

 

 University of Guyana

 

 

 G$15,322,300.00
Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data analysis) for the Ministry of Public Security

 

 Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina US$ 84,870.00
Procurement of vaccines and syringes for maternal child health Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) US$ 102,674.00

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...