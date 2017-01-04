Cabinet grants no objection for new $235M EPA building, others

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount ($)

The construction of a new multi-floor office building for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) BK International Incorporated G$ 235,414,217.00

Construction of a community centre ground and pavilion at Barakara, Canjie River, Region Six Builder’s Hardware and

General Supplies G$ 37,928,737.00

Construction of roads in New Amsterdam, Region Six B J Civil Works G$ 45,230,609.00

Upgrade the electrical system, supply and install generator and CCTV cameras at the Camp Street Prison Gharbaran Construction Limited G$ 110,943,800.00

Construction of a perimeter fence at the derelict vehicles site at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway Khemraj Nauth Contracting Incorporated Services G$52,073,370.00