Cabinet grants no objection for new $235M EPA building, others

Cabinet at its meeting on Friday, December 30, 2016 granted its ‘no objection’ to multi-million dollar contracts within various Ministries and Government agencies in the areas of infrastructural development, security and public health.
See tables below:
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount ($)
|The construction of a new multi-floor office building for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
|BK International Incorporated
|G$ 235,414,217.00
|Construction of a community centre ground and pavilion at Barakara, Canjie River, Region Six
|Builder’s Hardware and
General Supplies
|G$ 37,928,737.00
|Construction of roads in New Amsterdam, Region Six
|B J Civil Works
|G$ 45,230,609.00
|Upgrade the electrical system, supply and install generator and CCTV cameras at the Camp Street Prison
|Gharbaran Construction Limited
|G$ 110,943,800.00
|Construction of a perimeter fence at the derelict vehicles site at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway
|Khemraj Nauth Contracting Incorporated Services
|G$52,073,370.00
|Procurement of equipment for the special projects unit for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in two lots:
Lot 1- One Howo 4×4 all-wheel drive truck with 22 metre mounted boom
Lot 2 – One mettle Toledo weigh-in motion system
|
Blacktop Construction Limited
Nev Pro Realization Limited
|
US$ 98,410.00
US$ 345,000.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount ($)
|Supply of plastic waste collection bins for the Ministry of Communities in four lots:
Lot 1 – 1200 – 50 litre bins
Lot 2 – 600 – 120 litre bins
Lot 3 – 300 – 240 litre bins
Lot 4 – 180 – 660 litre bins
|
David Persaud Investments Limited Meditron Incorporated
The Hardware Depot
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies
|
G$ 3,278,160.00
G$ 3,000,000.00
G$ 3,000,000.00
G$ 6,300,000.00
|Procurement of tractors for the Ministry of Communities
|General Equipment (Guyana) Limited
|G$ 1,500,000.00
|Rehabilitation of Vigilance South Main Access Road and Graham Street, Plaisance, Region Four
|Handel Garnett Construction Firm
|G$ 2,003,915.00
|Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data collection) for the Ministry of Public Security
|University of Guyana
|G$15,322,300.00
|Provision of consultancy services to conduct prison survey (data analysis) for the Ministry of Public Security
|Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina
|US$ 84,870.00
|Procurement of vaccines and syringes for maternal child health
|Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)
|US$ 102,674.00