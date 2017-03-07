Butcher stabs butcher in Bourda market squabble

A butcher is now being hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was stabbed by another butcher at the Bourda market early this morning.

Based on reports received, two butchers were involved in a heated argument around 08:00hrs in the vicinity of the Hack’s Halall Butchery inside of the Bourda market.

One of the men was, reportedly, so enraged that he grabbed a knife and stabbed the other in the presence of a crowd.

Many of the eyewitnesses were hesitant to relay what transpired but Inews was informed that the man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

The injured man has not yet been identified by this publication and it is being speculated that the matter had not been reported to the Police since up to late this afternoon, two senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force have indicated that they are not aware of the incident.

However, hospital sources have confirmed that the injured butcher was being hospitalized at the facility.