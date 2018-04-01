Businesswoman robbed of jewellery by gunman

A West Ruimveldt businesswoman is now counting her losses after she was robbed of her jewellery and other valuables by a lone gunman last night.

Alesha Baptiste, 28, was attacked at around 19:55hrs in front of her West Ruimveldt business place.

Information gathered revealed that the woman had just closed her boutique for the night when the lone man rode up on a motorcycle and stopped in front of her.

He reportedly dismounted the cycle and held the woman at gunpoint before reliving her of two gold chains valued $300,000, one foot chain valued $100,000 along with her cell phone valued $80,000.

The man then quickly made good his escape North on the front road.

The matter was reported and the Police are presently hunting the suspect who was riding a black CJ motorcycle.