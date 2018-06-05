Businesswoman facing 3 charges remanded on narcotics possession

A Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) businesswoman was on Tuesday slapped with three charges when she appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The mother of four, 38-year-old Shanaz Mohammed of Back Road, Soesdyke, EBD denied the charges of narcotics possession, the sale of alcohol without a licence and escaping from the Timehri Police Station.

She denied that on May 6 at her address, she sold or offered for sale rum while not being licenced for same.

She also denied having some 487 grams of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking on the same day at the said location.

Moreover, Mohammed who allegedly escaped while being in custody at the Timehri Police Station Enquires Office on May 8, denied the said charge.

Mohammed’s place of business was reportedly searched by ranks, who were acting on information received, when the narcotics along with the alcohol were allegedly discovered hidden behind a fridge in her living room.

She was arrested and later charged for the said offenses. However, while in Police custody, the woman reportedly escaped and was recaptured on June 3 hiding in a house close to her residence.

Her Attorney, Stanley Moore told ranks that his client did not escape but was however allowed to leave the Police Station.

Making a bail application for the accused, he reported to Magistrate Isaac-Marcus that the house in which the narcotics was found is being occupied by several persons.

She was bailed in the sum of $70,000 for being unlicenced to sell alcohol and further bailed in the sum of $100,000 for escaping Police custody.

However, bail was denied on the narcotics charge and Mohammed was remanded to prison on that charge.

The defendant is expected to return to the Providence Magistrate’s Court on June 19, 2018 for statements.