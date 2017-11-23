Businessman charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Four months after a 64-year-old pedestrian was struck down on the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara, a Mocha, East Bank Demerara resident was charged and granted $1M bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Cleveland Softlieigh, a businessman, pleaded not guilty when he was read the charge before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on July 29, 2017, at around 20:20hrs, the accused allegedly drove his motor car, PKK 3251 in a dangerous manner to the public, causing the death of 64-year-old Ingrid James who was attempting to cross the road.

James’ body was flung several feet away and she sustained severe head and internal injuries before succumbing at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The defendant’s lawyer sought to apply for bail for his applicant, informing the court that the businessman is a father to four.

Bail was granted and the matter was transferred to the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The businessman is expected to return to court on December 5, 2017.