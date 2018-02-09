Businessman accused of smuggling cocaine-in-fish remanded

The businessman who was on Tuesday last taken into custody at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle a large quantity of cocaine stashed in frozen fishes was earlier this morning charged for the offence.

Thirty-year-old, Amir Ally of Goed Furtuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied that he attempted to ship 20 pounds of cocaine.

Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan read the charge to Ally which alleged that he on February 6, 2018, at Laparkan Cargo Shed, CJIA attempted to traffic 9.366 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the attorney for the client, Bernard DaSilva, the cocaine was not found in the possession of his client but was however found in the airport in the belly of the fishes.

Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford however, revealed to the court that Ally was arrested after the discovery of the fishes which investigations revealed he shipped.

Bail was refused to Ally and he was remanded to prison to return to Court on March 7, 2018.

Initial investigations had led anti-narcotics agents to seven persons, who were arrested following the bust. On Wednesday, six of them – porters handling the shipment – were released.

However, Ally remained in custody to assist with the probe.