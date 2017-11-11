Businesses donate millions to Hurricane Relief Fund

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday received cheques from several local businesses in aid of the Hurricane Relief Fund totalling millions of dollars.

Some of the donations came from China Trading, SOL Guyana, Jumbo Jet, Rodisa Incorporated, Caltech Incorporated, China Harbour, Trans Global along, among others.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott received the donations on behalf of Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Speaking at the small handing over ceremony, Director General of the CDC, Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup expressed his gratitude to the companies.

“I would like to thank you very much on behalf of the Government of Guyana and the Civil Defence Commission for your generous donation, I can assure you that this will go a very long way in assisting the hurricane ravaged islands in the Caribbean. I had some discussions three days ago with the Deputy Director of Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and they are very thankful for the response so far,” Ramsarup added.

“So far we have donated 12 twenty-foot containers of supplies to Dominica and ten to Antigua for Barbuda. We did not send to the other countries ravaged because St. Maarten is being looked after by the Dutch and the French, and British Virgin Island by the British. So we sent the donations where it was most needed,” Ramsarup disclosed.

Meanwhile, this evening, the Hurricane Relief Concert will be held at D’Urban Park. The concert, which is being hosted by the CDC, under the patronage of Minister of State Joseph Harmony and Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, was planned to raise funds to assist the hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands.

The show will feature several regional and local artistes, including Orlando Octive, Partice Roberts and Olatunji. Also performing at the show will be Guyana’s own Natural Black, Dave Martins, Jumo “Rubber Waist” Primo, Kwasi “Ace” Edmondson and Michelle “Big Red” Roberts, among others.

At the event, BK International will also launch its musical band titled ‘BK Mingles’ which will perform its maiden piece before a massive audience.

According to Ramsarup the proceeds from the concert will be distributed among all the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria.