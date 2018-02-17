Bus driver shot, chopped and robbed by armed trio

Three suspects identified as Juvenile, Bang and Kevin are currently being sought by the police after they allegedly shot, chopped and robbed a minibus driver known to them.

The incident reportedly occurred around18:45hrs last evening at Victoria Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Two of the suspects were armed with guns, while the other with a cutlass.

According to the police, their investigation revealed that the victim Alfred Braithwaite, 37, a minibus driver of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was standing in front of a Superbet shop when the suspects approached and demanded money and because he refused he was shot in the right leg.

Moreover, the victim told the police that after being shot he rushed into his minibus, BVV 7712, which was nearby and secured himself but was allegedly pursued by the suspects who damaged the windscreens and windows and also inflicted a wound to the right side of his face and relieved him of $14,000.

Braithwaite is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital as investigations are ongoing.