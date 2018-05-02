Bus driver remanded on armed robbery, firearm charges

A bus driver was remanded to prison today (Wednesday) when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore slapped with two charges – robbery underarms and illegal possession.

Philbert McPherson, 33, of Lot 707 Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the allegation.

The first charge against him alleged that on April 20 at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary he had in his possession one .30 pistol without being licensed for same.

The latter charge alleged that on April 25 2018, he robbed Jagdeo Ramnauth of his cell phone, wallet and cash with a total value of $246,000.

The facts of the case were not revealed to the Court by Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, however, she explained that the case file is still incomplete.

McPherson was remanded to prison on the charges and will return to Court on May 30 2018.