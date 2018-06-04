Bus driver accused of trafficking 1000 grams of ganja remanded

A father of reportedly eight children was on Monday before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus charged with trafficking over 1000 grams of cannabis.

Seon Barker, 41, of Independence Avenue, Georgetown denied the allegations put to him.

It is being alleged that he on June 3, 2018 at 1011 Miles Potaro had in his possession 1030 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The bus driver told the Magistrate that he has no cause to traffic narcotics as he is gainfully self employed as a bus driver, owning his own minibus.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted explaining that the defendant has accepted ownership of the haversack in which the drugs were found.

He reported that ranks, acting on information on the day in question, searched a hotel room in which Barker was staying when the cannabis, wrapped in two transparent parcels, were found hidden among the defendant’s clothing in a haversack which was hidden in a cupboard in the said room, that is room 205.

He noted that no one else was occupying the room with Barker.

Mansfield objected to bail being granted on those grounds.

As such, bail was refused and he was remanded to prison to return on June 15, 2018 for statements.