Bus conductor jailed for Mash Day theft

A minibus conductor from Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday jailed for 12 months when appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore and admitted to two counts of larceny.

Dwayne Barker admitted that on February 23, at Brickdam Road, Georgetown he stole from Caroline Isaac a purse, one cellular phone and a quantity of cash; a total value of $84,000.

In addition, the 35-year-old admitted that he stole from Jessica Puran, a purse, one camera and a quantity of cash; a total sum of $23,000.

The prosecution disclosed that on the day of the incident, both of the VCs were on a float at the Mash 2017 parade with their belongings in the tray of a motor vehicle. Barker was reportedly seen removing the said purses and placing them into a black plastic bag.

Checks made by the two individuals led to the discovery of the missing articles, upon which the accused was arrested and charged with the offence.

Barker related that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence. He apologised to the court for his actions and begged the Magistrate for leniency.

Magistrate Azore, declaring that intoxication is no excuse, handed down a six month sentence for each of the offences.

These sentences will run consecutively. A smiling Barker was escorted out of the courtroom.