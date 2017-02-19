Home Local News Burrowes ready to accept responsibility for decisions taken as GO-Invest CEO
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Burrowes ready to accept responsibility for decisions taken as GO-Invest CEO
Forensic audit In the wake of a forensic audit into Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Burrowes has expressed his...
Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Guyanese in T&T
With the increasing crime rate in the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a Guyanese national was on Saturday morning stabbed to death...
56 suicides in Essequibo in 24 months
…273 attempted cases reported … Govt’s lack of response criticised Over a two-year period, some 56 Essequibians have committed suicide, signalling the need for more mental...
M&CC shows ‘gross disrespect’ for Chief Justice’s Court Order
as Parking Meter fiasco escalates The Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green has signaled, publicly, that on Monday 20th February 2017,...
Op-Ed: The Waste of Our Human Capital
(The following is an opinion piece written by former President Donald Ramotar) For some time now, maybe since the 1960s, social scientists have concluded that...
LETTER: Bulkan needs to educate himself on Guysuco’s financial history
Dear Editor, I wish to respond to a letter by Mr. Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Communities, in which he accused me of making baseless statements...
Chief Justice rules in favour of Gov’t in GPL case says AG
The Attorney General has announced that Chief Justice (Ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards last evening ruled in favour of the Government on the matter of a...
EU citizens ‘denied residency documents’
By Ross Hawkins Political correspondent, BBC Radio 4 Today (BBC) EU citizens living in the UK say they are being denied a guarantee of permanent residency...
Cabinet approves construction of duplexes, townhouses -758 units to be built this year
Cabinet has approved the delivery and construction of 758 housing units in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10. The units will be...
Over US$10M to be plugged into hinterland agri development
Over US$10M will be invested on development of agriculture in Guyana’s hinterland. This development will be facilitated through the Hinterland Environmental Sustainable Development Project. Cabinet...