Burger King opens second location at Giftland Mall

…third outlet to be launched by year-end

Corum Group, the company which owns and operates Pizza Hut earlier today (Wednesday) launched its second location of Burger King in the Giftland Mall and revealed that the company will also be launching a third location by year-end.

According to Vice President of the Corum Group, Navin Singh the response has been phenomenal since the opening of the first branch at the Regent Street, Georgetown location.

The Burger King brand will also offer a diversified product.

According to Singh, the second restaurant will see the creation of jobs for at least 30 persons and each additional restaurant will employ around the same number.

Meanwhile, several other stores in the mall opened their doors to the public today.

Those stores included Sanjays Jewelry Inc. Kards Plus, Stoby Juice Bar and and Giftland FoodMaxx Supermarket.