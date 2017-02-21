Bulkan, King no-show in court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Outspoken general named Trump’s top security adviser
By Jeff Mason and Patricia Zengerle | WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON (Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as...
Rupununi Music and Arts Festival comes to Georgetown
The Rupununi Music and Arts Festival will be coming to Georgetown and according to Festival Director, Dr Bob Ramdhanie, including Georgetown in the programming...
Letter: Public Security & Public Service Ministries need to treat staff better
Dear Editor, Public servants are persons who choose to use their expertise to serve their nation. However, the unfortunate and glaring reality is it seems...
Govt insincere about local democracy, flouting promises- Luncheon
The Government has not been acting in accordance to their promise of regenerating local democracy, according to former Cabinet Secretary, Dr Roger Luncheon yesterday....
Letter: Community shocked at immigration raids in ‘Little Guyana’, NYC
Dear Editor, Caribbean immigrants in New York have reported that Federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) Agents of Homeland Security raided restaurants, stores and other job...
‘This is hell’: Inside a Haitian prison
(BBC) Haitian prisons are notoriously overcrowded and inmates spend years in pre-trial detention. Photographer Dieu Nalio Chery, from the Associated Press news agency, has...
March trial date set for Omar Shariff, wife
Omar Shariff, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Presidency, along with his reputed wife Savitri Hardeo are set to go to trial...
Pope decries ‘populist rhetoric’ fuelling fear of immigrants
By Philip Pullella, Vatican City Pope Francis called on Tuesday for a radical change of attitude towards immigrants, saying they should be welcomed with dignity...
Brexit: 4.2 million migrants still wait to learn their fate
It's one of the core tenets of the European Union: Citizens should be able to move freely between countries -- no questions asked. But what...
Bulkan, King no-show in court
Parking meter challenge High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds has given Town Clerk, Royston King and Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan two weeks to file and serve...