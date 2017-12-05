BUDGET 2018: Hughes accuses Opposition of spreading ‘fake news’

…promises telecoms sector will be fully liberalized by first quarter of 2018

In her fiery presentation today, Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes, asserted that Budget 2018 caters for the needs of all Guyanese, particularly in the Hinterland as it is focused on bridging the gaps through the ICT sector.

The Minister accused the Opposition of spreading ‘fake news’ when they claimed that Budget 2018 has very little to offer the Hinterland regions.

According to Hughes, although 2017 has proven to be a hectic year, the Government is far from being “tired” – as indicated earlier by former PPP/C government minister Dr Frank Anthony.

She added that the APNU/AFC Administration is focused on delivering its mandate, highlighting that the Public Telecommunications Ministry is moving forward since having achieved almost all of its benchmarks for 2017.

The Minister noted that her Ministry has been leading the way in establishing a number of ICT hubs across the country including the hinterland regions.

Hughes referred to the establishment of radio stations in the hinterland regions, as she debunked statements by former Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai who had accused the coalition of failing to deliver on its promise to bridge the divide between the hinterland and the coastland.

The Parliamentarian said that her ministry is working on the development of a National ICT strategy, which is now in its consultation phase. She added that new legislation is important to the ICT sector to ensure the protection of intellectual property.

During her contribution to the budget debates, Hughes made yet another promise to ensure that the telecommunication sector is fully liberalized by the first quarter of 2018.

Liberalization of the sector would see an end to uneven competition and ensure fair and even regulation of all businesses in the sector.