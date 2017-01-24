Brothers charged in sexual assault of 5-yr-old in Jamaica

(Jamaica Observer) Two brothers were yesterday charged by investigators assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Spanish Town Office on allegation of sexual assault and threatening a witness.

Charged with grievous sexual assault is 38-year-old security guard Inglesias Williams, while his brother, 36-year-old Joel Williams, otherwise called Roger, was charged with threatening a crown witness.

Both are of a Job Lane address in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Inglesias was charged following investigations that he allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl last year.

Both are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, January 27.