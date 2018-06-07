Broken Region 9 bridge temporarily repaired

The Yamatwao Bridge, in the South Rupununi, Region Nine, has been temporarily repaired allowing residents to access the communities in the area.

Hinterland Engineer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jeffrey Walcott told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the bridge’s site was cleared of the truck and an excavator, as well as other broken parts, which collapsed the bridge last week.

The owner of the truck Cyril King has financed the replacement of the decking and the bridge beams.

The structure can currently accommodate lights vehicles.

Walcott explained, “The Ministry is currently exploring the design and cost options for the reconstruction of a heavy-duty composite bridge which can accommodate heavier vehicles, as well as remedial works to the bridge approach.”

The Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Geology Mines Commission are assisting with further investigations into the matter. Hinterland road users are being called on to adhere to weight limits, especially during the wet season. Persons who fail to comply will be held accountable according to ministry officials.