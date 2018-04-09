British High Commission launches anti-bribery/ corruption training for officers

A two weeks training exercise intended to assist investigators in anti-bribery and the fight against corruption has been launched, through the auspices of the United Kingdom.

It is understood that the training was arranged by the British High Commission through its Special Advisor attached to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

In his address to the participants, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Basil Williams noted that the training was especially important with Guyana’s preparation for the oil and gas sector.

“To successfully fight against corruption, there needs to be effective detection, investigation, analysis of evidence and prosecution of crime, ultimately, leading to convictions. It is for these reasons that this course is important. During these two weeks, participants will examine the bribery landscape to understand the scale of corruption and bribery, the harm they entail and our legislative framework to militate against such offences,” he said.

According to Williams, Government has been doing its part through anti-corruption seminars countrywide.

As such, the Minister acknowledged the need for government to deal comprehensively with corruption; including cooperating to bring transgressors to justice.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom High Commissioner, Gregory Quinn stressed the need for persons to be held accountable for bribery and corruption.

“Running the course, we have two established experts in their fields- Tony Crompton, with over 30 years of experience of serious and organised crime and fraud as a member of the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police and Mark Delaway, also with over 30 years in the City of London Police. He spent the last years of his Police career also working on economic crime and fraud…Over the course of the next two weeks, all of you…will cover a wide range of issues relating to fraud, bribery and corruption that would include an examination of major fraud and bribery case scenarios designed to allow all of you to put into practice what you are learning,” he explained.

It is understood that investigators from SOCU, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Criminal Investigative Department (CID), the State Asset Recovery Unit (SARA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will be participating in the training.