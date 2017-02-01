Breaking: Police en-route to arrest Govt’s Cultural Policy Advisor for “torching” threat

Inews has been reliably informed that Police are en-route to arrest Government’s Cultural Policy Advisor and Director of the Guyana National Newspaper Limited, Ruel Johnson, and have him escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station over the threats he made on social media, when he called for the “torching” of the Sanata Complex, which houses most prominently the Guyana Times newspaper, Television Guyana (TVG) and Radio Guyana Inc 89.5.

On Monday, the Cultural Policy Advisor posted the comments – which also included a call for the destruction of the recently implemented but controversial, parking meters.

He stated: “Here’s my idea for a united Guyanese protest against impunity and tenderpreneurship – go break down all the parking meters and then proceed to torch the Sanata complex.”

Johnson explicitly made the connection between the Sanata Complex, QAII, its owner and the media group consisting of the Guyana Times newspaper, TVG and Radio Guyana Inc. (89.5) which according to him should all be ‘torched’.

The Government of Guyana has since distanced itself from the threat made on social media by its Cultural Policy Advisor, Ruel Johnson.

Education Minister Dr Rupert Roopnaraine told media operatives that he would seek an explanation from the Johnson, while referring to the Ministry’s Cultural Advisor’s threat “strange.”

Dr Roopnaraine made it clear that such comments were not reflective of the Government or its views.

“Certainly not! I don’t know where that came from or what it’s about. When I see him, I will ask him. It was brought to my attention and I would like an explanation on it,” Dr Roopnaraine had said.

A Police report was filed by the head of security at the media entity with the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), yesterday.

In Chapter 8:01 of Guyana’s Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Title four, Section 35, the charge of ‘Attempt, incitement and threat’s applies to “Everyone who, in any case where no express provision is made by this Act, or by any other written law for the time being in force, for the punishment thereof, attempts to commit or incite or attempts to incite any other person to commit felony not punishable with imprisonment for seven years or more, or any misdemeanour under this Act shall be guilty of a misdemeanour and liable to imprisonment for one year.”

In Section 36, the Act goes on to cite that in cases where the felony cited incurs imprisonment of seven years or more, the act of incitement carries imprisonment for two years. According to the laws of Guyana, arson is an indictable offence usually carrying a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of five years.