BREAKING: Pensioner’s lifeless body found in WBD home with ‘ice pick’ in her neck

The lifeless body of a pensioner was on Wednesday morning discovered in her Bell West, Canal NO. 2 home with an “ice pick” in her neck, by a carpenter who had been contracted to do “some work” at the woman’s residence.

Dead is 68-year-old Ursilla Padrat of Bell West, Canal NO.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Speaking to INews on Wednesday, the woman’s daughter- identified only as “Sharda”- explained that she received a call at around 07:30hrs this morning, informing her that her mother had been murdered.

The woman had reportedly been stabbed to the neck by a long, sharp object, which was left at the scene.

Her body was reportedly found in a sitting position on chair in the lower flat of the home.

The audibly distraught daughter explained to this online publication that Padrat lived alone after her husband had passed away several years ago.

Police are presently at the scene.

Padrat leaves to mourn her two children and other family members.

INews is heading to the scene. More details in a subsequent report. (Ramona Luthi)