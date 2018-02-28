BREAKING: Parika property being destroyed by fire

A fire of unknown origin is in the process of destroying a two-storey wooden and concrete structure located in the vicinity of the Parika Junction,East Bank Essequibo.

Based on information received, the fire began at the Lot 3, Parika home at around 16:00hrs and is presently engulfing the premises.

An eyewitness claimed that the fire tenders arrived at the scene, with a small amount of water, resulting in them subsequently running out.

A bucket brigade has been formed to assist in quelling the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details in a subsequent report.

(Photos by Melvin Singh)