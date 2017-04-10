BREAKING… One dead, two seriously injured in early morning accident at Mora

One man is now dead and two others are in a serious condition at the Leonora Cottage Hospital following an accident which occurred at about 09:30hrs today, at Mora, Parika, East Bank of Essequibo.

Dead is Deol Gobin, 21, of Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo. Injured are Ricky and Abdul (only names given).

Based on reports received, the three friends were traveling to Hubu from Parika when the driver lost control of the vehicle; a Toyota Premio (PVV 432), resulting in it running run off the road into a nearby trench. It is still not clear who was the driver of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses on the scene told INews, the three individuals were pinned in the car for some time. Residents rushed to the scene and assisted in getting the occupants out of the vehicle. Gobin reportedly died on the spot. His two friends are reportedly in a serious condition at the hospital.

Police are conducting investigations. (Jainarine Deonauth)