BREAKING: Luncheon arrested

Former Head of the Presidential Secretariat under the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration, Dr Roger Luncheon, was moments ago arrested by agents of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

INews understands that Luncheon was arrested on the grounds that he allegedly acquired a house lot in Pradoville 2 by fraudulent means.

He was taken away from the Opposition Leader’s Office in the company of his attorney, Anil Nandlall to the SOCU headquarters in Camp Street, Georgetown.

Former President and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo told media operatives that this is yet another attempt of the APNU/AFC Government to target members of the PPP/C as a method to instill fear in them for speaking out. (Story and photo by Ramona Luthi)