BREAKING…GPL technician suffers electric shock while replacing pole

A worker attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is currently hospitalised after suffering from an electric shock around the vicinity of Demico House, Stabroek, where technicians are replacing several utility poles.

Eyewitnesses told this publication that the man was on the ground holding some wires when it suddenly became live. As a result, he was flung several feet backwards. The man reportedly landed on his back with the wires resting across his stomach.

The wires were removed by his colleagues and the injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.