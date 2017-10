A fire of unknown nature has erupted at a home in Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday night, destroying that house as well as a second, while threatening others nearby.

While details remain sketchy, speculations are that a male set fire to the home at 182 Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown following a dispute with another resident of the house.

Nevertheless, fire fighters are on the scene, attempting to quell the blaze.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.