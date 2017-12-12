Breaking: Edghill arrested, Speaker orders that he cannot enter Parliament

Opposition People’s Progressive Party Member of Parliament (MP) Bishop Juan Edghill was this morning (Tuesday) prevented from entering the National Assembly.

His vehicle was stopped at a barricade next to the St. Stanislaus Collage.

Edghill who was confronted by the Police, inquired as to the reason for not being able to enter the Parliament compound and was told by senior officers present that the Speaker has ordered that he (Edghill) cannot enter the Parliament.

Edghill questioning the legality of the move to have him blocked, subsequently proceeded beyond the barrier and was again blocked by a contingent of officers who this time told him that we was under arrest.

When asked why he was being placed under arrest, a senior officer told Edghill that he breached the barricade and hence the directive given by the Speaker that he should not enter Parliament and as such he was being arrested.

“Why I am under arrest, I am prepared to go with you but you have to tell me what crime have I committed… why should I go to Brickdam Police Station” Edghill queried from the officers present.

Edghill is currently making his way to the Brickdam Police Station in the company of other Opposition Members of Parliament, including Attorney-at-Law Anil Nandlall.