American Airlines to begin flights to Guyana on December 20, 2018

…Good for business, tourism, says Minister Gaskin

American Airlines has announced that it will begin serving the Guyana market on December 20, 2018 as it seeks to expand its presence in the Caribbean and Latin America region.

In his initial reaction to the news, Guyana’s Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying:

“I am elated. This is good for tourism, good for business and good for Guyana. Only last week LIAT announced direct flights to POS from ECIA (Ogle) so this will give Guyanese and visitors to Guyana two additional travel options in this year alone.”

According to Globe Newswire, American Airlines has a rich and robust history serving Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). And American is continuing to grow its presence in the region with the addition of four new destinations. Next winter, customers looking for history, culture and warm climate will have access to three new cities in South America: Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI) and Cordoba, Argentina (COR); and one new city in Mexico: Oaxaca (OAX).

American is also introducing service to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), from its West Coast hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making American the first and only airline to offer nonstop service between these two major cities.

“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network and Schedule Planning. “As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network.”

The new routes will be available for sale starting in April.

New Routes:

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin LAX-EZE Boeing 787-9 April 2 Dec. 19 DFW-OAX Embraer E175 April 2 Dec. 19 MIA-GEO Airbus A319 April 2 Dec. 20 MIA-PEI Airbus A319 April 17 Dec. 20 MIA-COR Boeing 767-300 May 7 Apr. 2, 2019 All routes are subject to government approval.

American also recently announced new service between its hub at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Mexico City (MEX) beginning July 5, which will enhance trans-Atlantic connectivity from Mexico. By expanding its footprint in MCLA with these new routes, American will offer up to 270 flights per day to the region, Globe Newswire reported.