BREAKING: 16 alleged victims of human trafficking rescued following raid on Kitty house

Sixteen females are presently providing statements to the Police Major Crimes, Trafficking in Persons Unit after they were rescued on Tuesday following a raid conducted in Kitty, Georgetown.

The females- 14 of whom are Venezuelans, 1 Cuban and 1 Dominican Republic- were reportedly discovered in a house located in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The building was reportedly guarded.

The security guard for the premises has since been taking into custody for questioning.

This information was confirmed by a senior police source who said that the rescued females “are suspected to be victims of Human Trafficking, working at a bar …situated at Garnett Street.”

Investigations are ongoing.