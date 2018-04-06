Brazil’s Lula ‘will not surrender to police in Curitiba’

Brazil’s ex-President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will not surrender to federal police at their southern HQ despite being ordered by a judge, reports say.

Lula was expected to surrender by late afternoon after the Supreme Court ruled he should not stay free while appealing against his corruption conviction.

It is not clear whether he will give himself up in São Paulo instead.

He says charges against him are politically motivated and designed to stop him from running for president.

He had been favourite to win the October poll.

In his order, federal judge Sergio Moro said the 72-year-old must present himself before 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Friday at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba.

But his lawyers say they have filed a last-minute request that he remain free during his appeals.

Lula has been sentenced to 12 years in jail but the appeals process could take several more months or even years.

Several hundred Lula supporters have been rallying outside the metalworkers’ union near São Paulo, where he is staying.

The charges against him came from an anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, which has implicated top politicians from several parties. (Excerpt from BBC)