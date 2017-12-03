Brazilian, six others arrested with 3kg cannabis

A Brazilian national and six others inclusive of a Guyanese female was on Saturday afternoon arrested by Police at the 70 km Police checkpoint, Cuyuni River after they were found to be in possession of three kilograms of cannabis.

The discovery was made by the ranks at around 13:00hrs when the seven persons were attempting to pass through the checkpoint.

According to reports, they were all at the time travelling in a motor pick-up when the vehicle was stopped and searched. The cannabis was found compressed in a spare wheel that was in the vehicle.

As such, the driver of the vehicle along with the passengers were all questioned and later arrested and taken into Police custody as investigations continue.