Brazilian pastor remanded for causing death by dangerous driving

A Brazilian pastor attached to the Universal Church on Charlotte Street was this morning remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Pastor Haleno Luiz, 35 who moved to Guyana years ago to spread the “word of God” was slapped with a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

In a court room filled with members of his congregation, Luiz’s lawyer requested bail on the grounds that the accused had strong ties in Guyana since he began working here some three years ago.

However, the police prosecutor who objected to bail cited the nature of the offense and the fact that the accused was not a citizen of Guyana as his main reasons.

Magistrate McLennan rejected the bail application highlighting that she was not convinced that Luiz would not be a flight risk.

The pastor is expected to return to court on March 15, 2017.

Inews had previously reported that 62-year-old Maurice Mosely was traveling north on Smyth Street on his motorcycle when a van heading east on Hadfield Street collided into him, resulting in his death.

Traffic Cheif, Dion Moore had confirmed that Luiz was driving the van and that Mosley had the right of way. (Ramona Luthi)