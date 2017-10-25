Brazilian national fatally shot by ‘peacemaker’ in domestic spat

Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a Brazilian National, known only as Nemar, which occurred around 10:00hrs on Tuesday at the 7 Hour Backdam, Dukwarie, Cuyuni River, by a male attached to a private security service.

According to the Police, the security personnel armed with a shotgun intervened in a domestic spat between the now dead Brazilian and his wife who operates a shop in the community . The Brazilian however, armed with a cutlass, rebuffed the ‘peacemaker’s’ attempt to intervene, resulting in him (Nemar) being fatally shot.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue.