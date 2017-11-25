Brazilian national, driver robbed, 4 in custody- Police

Quick response by ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of almost all of the stolen items, shortly after a female Brazilian national and the driver of a car she hired were robbed at Oleander Gardens,Bel Air Park as they were about to disembark the vehicle.

One of the suspects has since admitted to the crime.

According to the Police, the vehicle allegedly used and its driver were identified by the victims who also positively identified the suspect who confessed.

The suspects were all arrested in a house at Circle Front East Ruimveldt. They have given their addresses as East Ruimveldt, Mocha and Quamina Road , Beterwagting respectively .

Investigations are ongoing.