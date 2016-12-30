Brazilian lured to his mining pit in Chinese Creek, beaten to death

A Brazilian was reportedly lured to his mining pit by one of his workers on Wednesday and beaten to death over a disagreement that occurred earlier on that day.

The incident took place at Chinese Creek Backdam, Mazaruni River.

The dead dredge owner has been identified as Francisco Oliveria Da Conceicao, 33.

Based on reports, the now dead man was in his mining camp with his girlfriend when one of the workers breathlessly informed him that his dredge had submerged.

Without hesitation, the Brazilian rushed to the mining pit to check on the dredge but was allegedly attacked by the same worker and several others. This publication understands that the man was severely beaten, chopped and stabbed about the body.

The man’s body was later found by his girlfriend with several stab wounds. She immediately raised an alarm and the other workers ran to assist but it was too late.

Commander, F Division, Rabindranauth Budhram has confirmed that the murder was committed, while noting that a team of detectives have travelled to the area to investigate the matter.

The man’s body was transported to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary. (Guyana Times)