Brathwaite waiting patiently for IPL chance

SportsMax -Relegated to the sidelines for this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign so far Windies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite is anxiously awaiting his opportunity to make an impact for former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brathwaite was taken in the second round of the IPL draft by the Sunrisers but with the team at the top of the table after three matches, there has hardly been any thought of altering the successful tight-knit line-up led by stand-in skipper Kane Williamson.

“I spoke with coach Tom Moody and he was honest with me. He said my position in the squad is of a rotational player, and I will have to be patient for opportunities,” Brathwaite said.

“There are 14 matches, so it depends on opposition, grounds and conditions, as well as form.”

The position is not an entirely unfamiliar one for the 28-year-old who has played only sparingly with the Delhi Daredevils over the last two seasons, managing just a total of 10 matches across the two seasons. The player is, however, at this point, simply happy to have once again being selected to be part of the competition.

“I was following the player auctions in January and was a bit nervous. I am just happy to be here and excited knowing that an opportunity will come up shortly. It’s a happy bunch of players, and it feels like I am part of a family. They have retained their core of players so it is a settled team. I can also say this is easily the most welcoming franchise I have been a part of.”