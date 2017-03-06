Boyfriend murders St Lucia woman as she celebrates birthday

St Lucia recorded its 17th murder for the year after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death reportedly by her boyfriend as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

According to a CMC report, Police said Sophia Edwards was killed at her home in Ciceron on the outskirts of the capital, shortly after she had received a text message wishing her a happy birthday.

One eyewitness told local media that the woman and the father of her two children, got into an argument after she received the text message that ended with the words “I miss you”.

The eyewitness said he believed the man became enraged, after the woman received the text message, saying it had been sent by her “other man”, according to the CMC report.

“When I heard the girl screaming, I just rush in the room and I just pull him off the girl but he had time to stab up the girl already,” the eyewitness told local media.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for the suspect.