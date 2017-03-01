Border controversy: Guyana welcomes appointment of Officer

President David Granger said that the Government of Guyana welcomes the recent announcement by the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres of the appointment of Mr. Dag Halvor Nylander, a Norwegian diplomat as his Personal Representative on the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

“We welcome the appointment. We feel it’s a positive move. We are confident that the appointee can do his job and we will abide by the Terms of Reference and the conditions that have been laid down by the United Nations’ Secretary-General,” the President said.

According to the MOTP, he informed that Guyana will continue to engage the UN through confidence building measures, while at the same time will do whatever is possible to move the process along to enable the Secretary-General to make a decision about the juridical course of action requested by Guyana.

President Granger disclosed that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge made a presentation at a Ministerial Conference held yesterday on the impact that the territorial controversy has had on investments in Guyana.

As a result of Venezuela’s renewed attempts to claim Guyana’s territory, former UN Secretary General, Mr. Ban Ki-moon before he demitted Office, announced a limited term of one more year for the Good Officers process, following which, if no progress is made, then the International Court of Justice will be the next means of settlement.