Bolt back in training – world record holder prepares to launch football career

World’s fastest man Usain Bolt has resumed training after being given the go-ahead from his doctor having fully recovered from a hamstring injury.

Having retired from the sport of track and field in the summer, the 31-year-old has confirmed that he will begin his odyssey into the sport of football, a discipline he has long admired from the sidelines.

Bolt, who recently missed out on an appearance as a specially invited guest of Manchester United legends team after suffering an injury at the World Championship, has already begun training in Australia but, has confirmed he will return to Jamaica where he will continue training with the country’s national coach. The runner has been invited to train with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, but remains unsure if he will take up the offer.

“It’s something that I want to do. I’m trying to get fit now,” Bolt said of playing professional football.

“My doctor finally passed me after my hamstring problems at the world championships, so now I can start training. I’ve started training while I’m here (Australia) and trying to get into shape before I get home and next year I’ll get a trial and we’ll take it from there,” he added.

“When I put my mind to something, I’m going to do it. I’m going to train hard, put myself through some drills. Coach of the team in Jamaica – I’ll do some work with him also to figure out the finer details.” (Sportsmax)