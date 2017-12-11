Body of Qualfon employee found in cemetery with face mutilated

The partially decomposed body of a Qualfon employee was on Monday morning discovered in a cemetery at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The woman has been identified as Raynelle Benfield of Lot 99 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, ECD.

The discovery was made at around 08:15hrs by a passerby who got a strange smell and went to investigate.

Benfield was said to be discovered with her pants pulled down and her face mutilated.

The woman, who is said to be in her early 20’s, was reportedly last seen by her family members when she left for work on Saturday morning.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.