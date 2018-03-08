Body of man found in South Road hotel yet to be identified

One day after the lifeless body of an elderly man was discovered in room attached to the K&VC Hotel located on South Road, Georgetown, police are yet to identify the person.

This is according to Police “A” Division Commander, Leslie James during a telephone interview with INews on Thursday afternoon.

This publication had reported that at around 13:30hrs on Wednesday last; the unidentified man’s body was discovered by staffers attached to the hotel.

INews was told that the man, who appears to be middle aged, had checked into the room on Tuesday, and paid to utilise it for 24hours.

However, when the time expired at around noon, the receptionist reportedly called on the guest and after receiving no response, permission was granted from the Hotel’s Manager to enter the room.

It was then that the man was found, clad in a grey three quarter pants, with a white substance, suspected to be poison, observed around the bed.

According to the police there were no marks of violence on the dead man’s body.

His corpse was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral home, to await identification, after which an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death. (Ramona Luthi)