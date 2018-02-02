Body of man found in Hadfield Street trench with marks of violence

The body of an man, suspected to have drowned, was this afternoon fished out of a trench at Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Dead is 53-year-old Jeffrey McEwan of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the man’s body was found at about 13:50hrs by passers-by.

The man who once resided in Sophia, Greater Georgetown was described by family members as an alcoholic who did odd jobs in the area.

A relative told INews that the man has been identified as mentally unstable for some time since he had set his Sophia house on fire a few years ago.

McEwan was reportedly last seen this morning wandering in the Hadfield Street area.

While the police suspect that he might have drowned, foul play was not ruled out since there are several marks of violence about his body.

An investigation has been launched into the 53-year-old’s death and his body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral home awaiting a post mortem examination.