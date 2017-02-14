Body of estate worker washed ashore

Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of the lifeless body of an estate worker which was pulled out of the Berbice River this morning.

The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Ramesh Seegolam of Heat burn Village, East Bank Berbice. His body was discovered around 10:00 hrs today.

According to reports, the dead man was last seen yesterday afternoon after he left his mother’s home to go fishing with his friends in the area not far from where he was found.

INews understands that the man reportedly disappeared, and his mother was alerted. She quickly informed the police and a search was launched.

Relatives of the dead man have indicated that there is something amiss with the manner in which he met his demise, since, according to them, he is an excellent swimmer. (Ramona Luthi)