Home Local News Body of drowned man washes ashore
Recent Articles
Syrian boy cries for father after losing legs in bombing
(CNN)-Amid thick clouds of rising smoke, a small boy lays on the ground, screaming in agony. "Baba, carry me, baba!" He cries out, unable...
Body of drowned man washes ashore
Two days after falling into the estuary of the Demerara River, the body of Chavez Allicock, 25, of Lot 33 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown...
New Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Dr Jagdeo
The New Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Cui Jianchun yesterday paid a Courtesy Call on Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo,...
PSC declares loss of confidence in APNU/AFC Govt
Following a meeting hosted between the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and its affiliates earlier this week, the body has come to a resolution that...
Territorial disputes, Arrest Warrant Treaty and Security on CARICOM’s agenda today
The border controversies between Guyana and Venezuela and Guatemala and Belize, the Arrest Warrant Treaty and crime and security are among the issues, which...
Official logo for Petroleum Commission launched
The official logo for the Petroleum Commission was revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The youth winners who participated in the competition...
HALTED: High Court halts parking meter contract
Parking meter scandal … as MAPM holds its largest parking meter protest Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards (ag) has issued an order bringing paid parking, penalties and...
SARA Bill provides too much unchecked power to agency- PSC
...says Bill should be amended with the constitutional rights of citizens in mind The Private Sector Commission (PSC) said it hosted a meeting with a...
26 scandals in 21 months of APNU/AFC in power
...why has the SARU taken no action- Jagdeo Below is a statement by the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat...
5 arraigned for murder of Berbice phone card distributor
Five men were earlier today arraigned for the murder of Dianan Jagdeo who was gunned down during a robbery at Adventure, Corentyne Berbice. Relatives of...