Body of 23-y-o found floating in Stewartville trench

The lifeless body of a 23-year-old man, said to be a former estate worker, was on Monday morning discovered floating in a trench along Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead man has been identified as Sunil Mangra of Lot 176 Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

According to Police “D” Division Commander, Rishi Das, the body was found at around 06:30hrs.

It is suspected that the young man may have drowned. No marks of violence were seen on his body.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

INews was told that Mangra was last seen by his mother on Saturday last.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)