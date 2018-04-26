Body found in Stewartville trench was strangled before being left to drown- PME

A post mortem examination (PME) has revealed that the man whose body was found floating in a trench at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara on Monday last was strangled before being left to drown.

INews understands that the examination which was conducted on Wednesday found compression injuries on 23-year-old Sunil Mangra’s neck and the cause of death was listed as asphyxiation due to drowning.

This online publication had reported that the former estate worker of Lot 176 Leonora, West Coast Demerara left home on Saturday last to hang out with friends.

However, he was not seen again until Monday at around 06:30hrs when his lifeless body was spotted in the canal a village away.

Police “D” Division Commander, Rishi Das, had confirmed Mangra’s death.

A homicide investigation has been launched.