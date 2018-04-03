Body found in Pomeroon River identified as 26-year-old labourer

One week after the body of a man was discovered floating in the Pomeroon River, it has been identified as that of Orlando Naughton of Charity Squatting Area, Pomeroon.

This publication was informed that , Keith Naughton, father of the now dead man, visited the Charity Police Station, and informed the ranks that the body that was retrieved from the river was suspected to be that of his 26-year-old son.

As such, the devastated father was taken to the mortuary where he positively identified the body.

INews understands that the deceased man was an alcoholic who worked as a labourer at the Charity Waterfront.

The grieving father revealed that his son lived alone at Charity and he was last seen alive two Fridays ago.

Reports revealed that the body was seen floating face down next to a boat last Monday by a farmer in the vicinity of Grant Stelling, Hope, Lower Pomeroon.

As such, residents were alerted and the Police were summoned. The body was then recovered from the water and taken to the Suddie Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was scheduled to be performed. There was no identification attached to the body at the time it was found.

It was revealed that there were no marks of violence to determine whether foul play was involved in the death of Naughton.