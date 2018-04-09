Body found in Carifesta Avenue trench awaiting identification- Police

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a lifeless body of man found, shirtless, in a trench on Carifesta Avenue, in the vicinity of Camp Ayangana, on Monday morning.

According to Police “A” Division Commander, Leslie James via a telephone interview with INews, the partially decomposed body was found with several marks of violence, especially around the eyes.

The deceased is suspected to be in his late 30s and has not been identified. He was found clad in a pair of black jeans.

The dead man’s body is presently awaiting identification at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.